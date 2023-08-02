‘No deal’ made in Leinenkugel’s strike

Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - New details are emerging about the strike happening at the Leinenkugel’s Brewery in Chippewa Falls.

Tom Strickland, a member of Teamsters Local 662, says no agreement was reached Tuesday in a meeting held with parent company Molson Coors.

The meeting was reportedly short, and no new meetings have been scheduled at this point. Strickland says the workers will “be back on the sidewalks for now.”

Molson Coors released the following statement:

“Our offer from the start has been competitive and exceeded local-market rates for similar unionized roles. We remain engaged in discussions and are hopeful for a resolution.”

Union representatives released the following statement:

“The Teamsters remain engaged in a ULP strike because the company has refused to improve the offer it made prior to the beginning of the work stoppage. We are extremely grateful to everyone in the community who has stood in solidarity with us. We hope Molson Coors comes to its senses soon.”

WEAU also reached out to Leinenkugel’s but has not received a response.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Crime Scene
Duluth Police release new information on Wednesday’s deadly shooting
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
Jacob Johnson, 37, on trial for second-degree intentional murder and second-degree...
Superior man found guilty by jury for murder, dismemberment
FILE - A white-tailed deer walks through the woods in Freeport, Maine, on Nov. 10, 2015....
Minnesota DNR urges deer hunters to learn new regulations
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

Family members of Ricky Cobb II, a Black man who was shot and killed by a Minnesota State...
Family of man killed during a Minnesota traffic stop asks the governor to fire troopers
Sheriff: Man dies after being hit by Bayfield Police squad car
Police in Faribault claim a local tobacco store was in violation of Minnesota’s new marijuana...
Suspected marijuana plants seized; company partner says seizure was unlawful
Northland high schoolers attend "Scrubs Camp" hosted by the University of Minnesota Medical Campus in Duluth
Duluth Shooting 10 p.m. show update