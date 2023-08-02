Mattel hiring ‘chief UNO player’ to promote new game

Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.
Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.(KIVI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - They say “All work and no play” is dull, so how about playing as a job?

Mattel is looking for a “chief UNO player” and it’s dealing out big money for the role.

It says the chosen candidate will earn more than $4,000 a week for four weeks in New York City.

The job entails challenging strangers to play the new UNO Quatro family game. It also requires the player to make social media content involving UNO products.

Mattel is accepting applications now, and the job is set to start next month.

Those who are young at heart can apply, but not those younger than 18.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday has a marginal risk of severe weather
Strong storms may light up Tuesday night but should go away later Wednesday
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
Police lights generic
Man arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated
MN to legalize recreational marijuana.
Two tribal nations to open Minnesota’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries
Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case

Latest News

A student at Central Florida is mourning the death of his mother, who was found dead inside her...
Student devastated after mom killed, found tied up with zip tie
A student at Central Florida is mourning the death of his mother, who was found dead inside her...
Student devastated after mom killed, found tied up with zip tie
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver to be charged with negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Ramon Diaz talks about the effects of what he said he went through at Northwestern. (Source:...
Northwestern student talks about effects of hazing
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Partner...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation