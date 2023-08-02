Hot and humid Wednesday and Thursday, cooling off over the weekend

By Tony Nargi
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Today will feature warm weather with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80′s for most of the region. Humid air will be in place on Wednesday, with dewpoints in the 60′s. There is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk for severe weather, so an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Thursday will be another warm one, however the humidity will back off sharply in the afternoon thanks to a crisp northwest breeze. High’s will be in the low to mid 80′s once again.

FRIDAY: Friday will be the start of a cooler weekend, similar to what we had last weekend. High’s will be in the low to mid 80′s away from the Lake. The lake breeze will keep high temperatures in the lower to middle 70′s for those of us closer to the shore.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday has a marginal risk of severe weather
Strong storms may light up Tuesday night but should go away later Wednesday
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
Police lights generic
Man arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated
Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case
MN to legalize recreational marijuana.
Two tribal nations to open Minnesota’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries

Latest News

Weather recordings - daily 4pm
AUGUST 1, PM WEATHER
Wednesday has a marginal risk of severe weather
Strong storms may light up Tuesday night but should go away later Wednesday
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 08-01-2023
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 08-01-2023
Northern News Now
Air quality alert Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday