Hot and humid Wednesday and Thursday, cooling off over the weekend

WEDNESDAY: Today will feature warm weather with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80′s for most of the region. Humid air will be in place on Wednesday, with dewpoints in the 60′s. There is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk for severe weather, so an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be another warm one, however the humidity will back off sharply in the afternoon thanks to a crisp northwest breeze. High’s will be in the low to mid 80′s once again.

FRIDAY: Friday will be the start of a cooler weekend, similar to what we had last weekend. High’s will be in the low to mid 80′s away from the Lake. The lake breeze will keep high temperatures in the lower to middle 70′s for those of us closer to the shore.

