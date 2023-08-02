Former treasurer charged for allegedly stealing over $100K from Hermantown PTO

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - The woman who allegedly stole over $100,000 from the Hermantown Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) has been charged.

Former PTO Treasurer Trista Swanson, 43, of Hermantown was charged on seven counts of theft.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 22, 2022, officers met with Hermantown PTO President Cyndi Lewis to discuss a theft of funds from the Hermantown PTO bank account.

Swanson and Lewis were the only people within the organization with access to the funds.

Bank statements confirmed that Swanson was given a certificate of authority for the account on the day she began her term which was July 23, 2019.

At that time, the previous treasurer’s name was removed from the account.

Records indicate that during Swanson’s time as PTO treasurer, she stole $103,017.41 through hundreds of transactions.

It was determined Swanson stole from the account by writing checks to herself, using the account debit card to withdraw cash directly, and making personal unauthorized purchases.

In addition, Swanson proposed budgets to the PTO each year indicating the money was in the account.

However, it was later learned that the budgets she created were fraudulent and did not represent the actual account balance.

Court documents say, Lewis, the PTO Vice President Tonya Gajeski, and the new PTO treasurer Jaime Wentzel went through the account statements together and separated the valid PTO purchases from the thefts and overdrafts caused by the thefts.

The criminal complaint states Wentzel provided a recorded telephone call between Lewis, Swanson, and herself.

During the call, Swanson admitted that she had used money from the PTO account for unauthorized personal purchases.

Swanson allegedly stated in the recorded conversation that she and her husband intended to pay back the money at some point.

But there is no record of any attempt by Swanson to reimburse the account.

Swanson is now looking at up to 10 years in prison for the incident.

Her first court appearance is set for August 21.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday has a marginal risk of severe weather
Strong storms may light up Tuesday night but should go away later Wednesday
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
Police lights generic
Man arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated
MN to legalize recreational marijuana.
Two tribal nations to open Minnesota’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries
Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case

Latest News

BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
Minnesota trooper fatally shot man fleeing questioning for alleged restraining order violation
Spirit Valley Days in West Duluth has been a community staple since 1979.
Spirit Valley Days kicks off in West Duluth Thursday
Moose Lake Community School receives $1.75 million endowment donation
Minnesota State Fair announces ‘Specialty Sips’ for 2023