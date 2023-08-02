Former treasurer charged for allegedly stealing over $100K from Hermantown PTO

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - The woman who allegedly stole over $100,000 from the Hermantown Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) has been charged.

Former PTO Treasurer Trista Swanson, 43, of Hermantown was charged on seven counts of theft.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 22, 2022, officers met with Hermantown PTO President Cyndi Lewis to discuss a theft of funds from the Hermantown PTO bank account.

Swanson and Lewis were the only people within the organization with access to the funds.

Bank statements confirmed that Swanson was given a certificate of authority for the account on the day she began her term which was July 23, 2019.

At that time, the previous treasurer’s name was removed from the account.

Records indicate that during Swanson’s time as PTO treasurer, she stole $103,017.41 through hundreds of transactions.

It was determined Swanson stole from the account by writing checks to herself, using the account debit card to withdraw cash directly, and making personal unauthorized purchases.

In addition, Swanson proposed budgets to the PTO each year indicating the money was in the account.

However, it was later learned that the budgets she created were fraudulent and did not represent the actual account balance.

Court documents say, Lewis, the PTO Vice President Tonya Gajeski, and the new PTO treasurer Jaime Wentzel went through the account statements together and separated the valid PTO purchases from the thefts and overdrafts caused by the thefts.

The criminal complaint states Wentzel provided a recorded telephone call between Lewis, Swanson, and herself.

During the call, Swanson admitted that she had used money from the PTO account for unauthorized personal purchases.

Swanson allegedly stated in the recorded conversation that she and her husband intended to pay back the money at some point.

But there is no record of any attempt by Swanson to reimburse the account.

Swanson is now looking at up to 10 years in prison for the incident.

Her first court appearance is set for August 21.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.