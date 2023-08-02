Fall vaccines coming soon, pharmacies say

FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.
FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is never too early to plan.

Some of the country’s major pharmacy chains are urging people to schedule their flu vaccines now before the fall begins.

CVS already is taking appointments, and the company says it also plans to offer the new COVID-19 vaccine and Respiratory Syncytial Virus shots.

The government is recommending people 60 and older get the RSV vaccine.

Walgreens said it also will offer flu shots and RSV vaccines, and will make the COVID-19 vaccine available once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes it.

A spokesperson for Rite Aid said the company will soon announce its vaccine plans.

In the meantime, Pfizer said it expects the FDA will approve its COVID-19 booster by the end of the month, and vaccines should be available by September.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday has a marginal risk of severe weather
Strong storms may light up Tuesday night but should go away later Wednesday
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
Police lights generic
Man arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated
MN to legalize recreational marijuana.
Two tribal nations to open Minnesota’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries
Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case

Latest News

Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.
Mattel hiring ‘chief UNO player’ to promote new game
Vince Mahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following recent...
WWE’s McMahon served with subpoena by federal agents
Gas prices have risen in recent weeks.
Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court Western...
Jury recommends Pittsburgh synagogue gunman be sentenced to death
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
Minnesota trooper fatally shot man fleeing questioning for alleged restraining order violation