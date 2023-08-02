Duluth Police on scene of reported shooting

Reported shooting in Lincoln Park neighborhood in Duluth
Reported shooting in Lincoln Park neighborhood in Duluth(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Officers are currently on scene for a reported shooting.

The incident occurred in the 2500 block of West 2nd Street in Duluth.

Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area.

The incident is currently under active investigation and is an ongoing incident.

It is unknown how many people were shot or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Map of reported shooting in Lincoln Park neighborhood in Duluth
Map of reported shooting in Lincoln Park neighborhood in Duluth(Northern News Now)

