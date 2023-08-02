City by City: Minnesota, Silver Bay, Red Cliff

Minnesota- Memorial Blood Centers is kicking off their annual “Pint for a Pint” campaign. Starting Tuesday, August 1 and running through Sunday, September 10 all blood donors will receive a voucher for a free or discounted drink at a local participating brewery. There are eight breweries participating including Bent Paddle, Castle Danger and Rapids Brewing Company. Donors will not be allowed to redeem their vouchers on the day they donate.

Silver Bay, MN- The community is invited to City Center Park on Friday, August 4 for free live music. This will be the fourth of eight free concerts as part of the Silver Bay Music In the Park Concert Series. Pert Near Sandstone will be this week’s performer. There will be several food trucks and craft vendors before and during the concert. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blankets for sitting. In the case of bad weather, the concert will be moved to Reunion Hall. Next week’s show will feature Pat Donohue and The Prairie Allstars.

Red Cliff- The Tribal Council is seeking tribal input during a vote on August 18. The vote is an advisory referendum to the Red Cliff Code of Laws Chapter 40- Exclusion Ordinance. Currently, Chapter 40 allows the exclusion and removal of non-members who act in disregard to tribal or other laws among other offenses. The referendum asks if Tribal Members who violate Chapter 40 should also be removed. Voting will be held at Legendary Waters from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 18.

