City by City: Minnesota, Silver Bay, Red Cliff

The Red Cliff Tribal Council is seeking tribal input during a vote on August 18.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minnesota- Memorial Blood Centers is kicking off their annual “Pint for a Pint” campaign. Starting Tuesday, August 1 and running through Sunday, September 10 all blood donors will receive a voucher for a free or discounted drink at a local participating brewery. There are eight breweries participating including Bent Paddle, Castle Danger and Rapids Brewing Company. Donors will not be allowed to redeem their vouchers on the day they donate.

Silver Bay, MN- The community is invited to City Center Park on Friday, August 4 for free live music. This will be the fourth of eight free concerts as part of the Silver Bay Music In the Park Concert Series. Pert Near Sandstone will be this week’s performer. There will be several food trucks and craft vendors before and during the concert. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blankets for sitting. In the case of bad weather, the concert will be moved to Reunion Hall. Next week’s show will feature Pat Donohue and The Prairie Allstars.

Red Cliff- The Tribal Council is seeking tribal input during a vote on August 18. The vote is an advisory referendum to the Red Cliff Code of Laws Chapter 40- Exclusion Ordinance. Currently, Chapter 40 allows the exclusion and removal of non-members who act in disregard to tribal or other laws among other offenses. The referendum asks if Tribal Members who violate Chapter 40 should also be removed. Voting will be held at Legendary Waters from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 18.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Duluth, Buyck, Mille Lacs

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Man arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated
Traffic Crash
Motorcyclist found in ditch after crash
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Police find missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
Bethany Johnson from Chisholm, Minnesota is the first patient at the replacement St. Mary’s...
Patients on the move at Essentia

Latest News

The Buyck Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser this weekend.
City by City: Duluth, Buyck, Mille Lacs
Thomas the train stationed at the Duluth Depot on Friday, August 5th, 2022.
Thomas and Friends returns to Northland for annual family day
Trail by Trail is a segment that airs weekly on Friday's during the CBS newscast at 4 p.m.
Trail by Trail: Rice Lake, Ely, Duluth
A local art fair is back in Duluth this weekend.
City by City: Duluth, Washburn, Grand Rapids