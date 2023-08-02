Blandin: Negotiations continue with striking union members

Teamsters 346 members plan to strike Saturday morning.
Teamsters 346 members plan to strike Saturday morning.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Negotiations between striking union members and leaders of a Grand Rapids paper mill still aren’t going anywhere.

On July 15, employees of the UPM Blandin Paper Company went on strike at 6 a.m.

This came after members of the Teamsters Local 346 called to strike after weeks of contract negotiations.

The Teamsters Local 346 contract with Blandin expired on July 1.

They have been asking Blandin for better pay, staffing, and supervision.

During the August 2 meeting, company leaders presented a multi-year offer that included year-over-year wage increases, additional paid time off, and an increase to the employer health savings account, which the union apparently declined to consider.

Blandin leaders say they are committed to reaching a compromise when they meet again.

For more information and statements for the Teamsters and Blandin Paper click here for our July 20 update.

