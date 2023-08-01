Strong storms may light up Tuesday night but should go away later Wednesday

By Adam Lorch
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There could be some strong or severe storms capable of producing large hail, minor flooding, and damaging winds. After 10pm we should be done with the storms and left with partly clear skies. Lows will be in the 60′s.

Tonight could be stormy around the region
Tonight could be stormy around the region(KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There will be a chance of some isolated severe storms, especially for Wisconsin and the U.P.. Highs will be in the mid-80′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

Tomorrow will be warm with a shot at storms
Tomorrow will be warm with a shot at storms(KBJR)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies as high pressure settles back in. Highs will be in the lower 80′s with northwest winds 5-15mph.

Higher pressure will take over again by Thursday
Higher pressure will take over again by Thursday(KBJR)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with an east wind keeping it cooler by the lake. Inland temperatures should still make it to around 80°.

Things will cool down again by Friday
Things will cool down again by Friday(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Man arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated
Traffic Crash
Motorcyclist found in ditch after crash
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Police find missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
Bethany Johnson from Chisholm, Minnesota is the first patient at the replacement St. Mary’s...
Patients on the move at Essentia

Latest News

FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Wisconsin officials add recommendations to new management plan to keep wolf population around 1,000
The Superior National Forest's first full-time tribal liaison says he wants to work with the...
Lutsen Mountains puts expansion on hold
Congressman Tom Tiffany in Hudson
Republican Rep. Tiffany won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field
Minnesota State Fair announces 2023 Specialty Sips
Minnesota State Fair announces ‘Specialty Sips’ for 2023