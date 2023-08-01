Strong storms may light up Tuesday night but should go away later Wednesday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There could be some strong or severe storms capable of producing large hail, minor flooding, and damaging winds. After 10pm we should be done with the storms and left with partly clear skies. Lows will be in the 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There will be a chance of some isolated severe storms, especially for Wisconsin and the U.P.. Highs will be in the mid-80′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies as high pressure settles back in. Highs will be in the lower 80′s with northwest winds 5-15mph.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with an east wind keeping it cooler by the lake. Inland temperatures should still make it to around 80°.

