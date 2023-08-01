PRIMARY PREVIEW: Northlanders head to the polls August 8

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of Minnesotans will head to the voting booth on August 8, to vote in several municipal and county-wide races.

In Duluth, voters will see several races on the ballot, including elections for Mayor and City Council.

The biggest in the city is the race for Mayor.

Current Mayor Emily Larson is being challenged by four candidates.

The candidates that will appear on the ballot include:

Emily Larson (incumbent)

Julie A. Mead

Jesse Peterson

Roger Reinert

Robert David Schieve

The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

Some other races Duluthians will see on the ballot include races for Duluth City Council.

The biggest races include contests for the at-large councilor seat and Duluth City Council District Four.

The candidates for City Councilor At-Large are:

Ashlie Castaldo

Jenna Yeakle

Shawn A. Savela

Miranda Pacheco

Lynn Marie Nephew

Arik Forsman (incumbent)

Asher Estrin-Haire

Therese Wisocki

Duluth City Council District One includes the Lakeside, Woodland, and Hunters Park neighborhoods.

The candidates for District One are:

Timothy Meyer

Wendy Durrwachter

Duluth City Council District Four includes the Duluth Heights, Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights, and Central Hillside neighborhoods.

Those running for the District Four seat include:

Tara Swenson

Nathaniel James Rankin

Salaam F. Witherspoon

Bruce Firmin Woodman

Howie Hanson

Some Duluthians will also get the chance to vote for candidates running for Duluth School Board District Three.

Those candidates are:

Matthew Moses

Valerie Joeckel

Henry Banks

Loren Martell

Other big races include elections for Koochiching County Commissioner District Five and Lake County Commissioner District One.

The candidates for Koochiching County District Five include:

Rich Mastin

Erika Stoltzman

Dale Promersberger

Dale N. Erickson

Those running for Lake County Commissioner District One include:

Colby Abazs

Joe Baltich

Mark Haarman

Paul B. Hartshorn

Steven Marolt

Jack Nelson

Northern News Now will cover these races and more on primary Election Day.

If you want to vote in the primary election, but are unsure where your polling location is, you can find it using the Minnesota Secretary of State’s “Polling Place Finder” tool.

You may need to bring an ID or proof of residence with you to vote on Election Day.

Minnesota allows same-day voter registration on the day of an election at your polling location.

To register to vote, you will need proof of residence, which can include a Minnesota driver’s license or ID.

