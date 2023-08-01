PRIMARY PREVIEW: Northlanders head to the polls August 8
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of Minnesotans will head to the voting booth on August 8, to vote in several municipal and county-wide races.
In Duluth, voters will see several races on the ballot, including elections for Mayor and City Council.
The biggest in the city is the race for Mayor.
Current Mayor Emily Larson is being challenged by four candidates.
The candidates that will appear on the ballot include:
- Emily Larson (incumbent)
- Julie A. Mead
- Jesse Peterson
- Roger Reinert
- Robert David Schieve
The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.
Some other races Duluthians will see on the ballot include races for Duluth City Council.
The biggest races include contests for the at-large councilor seat and Duluth City Council District Four.
The candidates for City Councilor At-Large are:
- Ashlie Castaldo
- Jenna Yeakle
- Shawn A. Savela
- Miranda Pacheco
- Lynn Marie Nephew
- Arik Forsman (incumbent)
- Asher Estrin-Haire
- Therese Wisocki
Duluth City Council District One includes the Lakeside, Woodland, and Hunters Park neighborhoods.
The candidates for District One are:
- Timothy Meyer
- Wendy Durrwachter
Duluth City Council District Four includes the Duluth Heights, Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights, and Central Hillside neighborhoods.
Those running for the District Four seat include:
- Tara Swenson
- Nathaniel James Rankin
- Salaam F. Witherspoon
- Bruce Firmin Woodman
- Howie Hanson
Some Duluthians will also get the chance to vote for candidates running for Duluth School Board District Three.
Those candidates are:
- Matthew Moses
- Valerie Joeckel
- Henry Banks
- Loren Martell
Other big races include elections for Koochiching County Commissioner District Five and Lake County Commissioner District One.
The candidates for Koochiching County District Five include:
- Rich Mastin
- Erika Stoltzman
- Dale Promersberger
- Dale N. Erickson
Those running for Lake County Commissioner District One include:
- Colby Abazs
- Joe Baltich
- Mark Haarman
- Paul B. Hartshorn
- Steven Marolt
- Jack Nelson
Northern News Now will cover these races and more on primary Election Day.
If you want to vote in the primary election, but are unsure where your polling location is, you can find it using the Minnesota Secretary of State’s “Polling Place Finder” tool.
You may need to bring an ID or proof of residence with you to vote on Election Day.
Minnesota allows same-day voter registration on the day of an election at your polling location.
To register to vote, you will need proof of residence, which can include a Minnesota driver’s license or ID.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.