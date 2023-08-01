Moose Lake Community School receives $1.75 million endowment donation

Moose Lake Community School
Moose Lake Community School(Northern News Now)
By Madisan Green
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Moose Lake Community School received a massive donation to give scholarships for students pursuing higher education.

The $1.75 million endowment donation is in honor of George E. Lund, who graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1931, and his family.

The school has known for about a year they would receive money from the Lund estate, and they have been busy preparing ever since.

Superintendent Billie Jo Steen said they are working on getting a scholarship committee together to iron out the details of distribution each year, such as how many students get a scholarship and for how much.

With an average graduating class of 50 students, the impact of a donation of this size is not lost on the community.

“The community has been just as overwhelmed as we have been, to be honest,” Steen said. “A lot of people have been reaching out and just congratulating us and are super excited to see the impact that that’s going to have on our students.”

Recipients of this scholarship must be pursuing a career in engineering, except civil, or the medical sciences, be of high moral character, and display financial need.

The scholarship committee hopes to have the details figured out by October.

