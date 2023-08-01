Minnesota State Fair announces ‘Specialty Sips’ for 2023

Minnesota State Fair announces 2023 Specialty Sips
Minnesota State Fair announces 2023 Specialty Sips(Minnesota State Fair)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Great Minnesota Get Together announced more beverages available to guests this year.

The Minnesota State Fair will have 65 brand-new brews and beverages premiering or found exclusively at the 2023 fair.

Additionally, there will be 39 returning beverages found only at the fair.

There will be over 300 alcoholic options to choose from including a Boozy Salted Caramel Milkshake, a Dreamsicle Slushy, a PB&J Hard Honey, and a Vacation Mullet.

Northland brewers are among the new selection this year.

Wild State Cider will have an Apple Pie Cider, Castle Danger will have a Blood Orange Cream Ale, and Bent Paddle will have a Superior Shiver Cold IPA.

Blacklist Brewing Company will return with their Dill Pickle Kolsch and Bent Paddle with their Summer Luvin’ Orange IPA.

You can see a full list of the new and returning beverages here.

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair will run from August 24 to Labor Day on September 4.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Man arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated
Traffic Crash
Motorcyclist found in ditch after crash
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Police find missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
Bethany Johnson from Chisholm, Minnesota is the first patient at the replacement St. Mary’s...
Patients on the move at Essentia

Latest News

Congressman Tom Tiffany in Hudson
Republican Rep. Tiffany won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field
Thousands of Minnesotans will head to the polls August 8 to vote in several county and city...
PRIMARY PREVIEW: Northlanders head to the polls August 8
MN to legalize recreational marijuana.
Two tribal nations to open Minnesota’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries
Reactions from Duluth Police ahead of marijuana legalization