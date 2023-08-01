Lutsen Mountains puts expansion on hold

LUTSEN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Lutsen Mountains has deferred its expansion indefinitely.

Charles Skinner, President and Owner of Midwest Family Ski Resorts, and his daughter Charlotte Skinner, Chief of Staff, requested the deferral.

The Skinner family owns Lutsen Mountains, which is a part of Midwest Family Ski Resorts.

The letter was submitted to the Superior National Forest Supervisor Thomas Hall with the pause of the decision for the proposal of the resort’s expansion onto 500 acres of Forest Service land that local Tribes retain rights to under the 1854 Treaty.

In May, a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by the U.S. Forest Service and three Chippewa Tribes.

“We commend Forest Supervisor Hall and the three Chippewa Tribes for agreeing to an MOU that will usher in a new era of government-to-government relations and respect,” stated Charles Skinner.

Charlotte Skinner says that the Forest Service’s approach toward Tribal retained rights changed significantly since the expansion process began, adding they welcome the shift to honor Tribal rights in the region and believe it’s long overdue.

“While we wish the MOU had been in place from the start, our decision is to pull back our proposal and start afresh under the MOU principles. We desire to ensure that a modified proposal would include a clear net benefit for the retained rights of the Chippewa Tribes,” states Charlotte Skinner. “We have no timetable and understand that engagement with the Treaty parties will require considerable time. Our only goal is to take the time that is needed to find a solution that will benefit the Tribes, the community, and the public.”

