Hibbing marijuana business celebrates legalization with grand opening

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Among the new laws that went into effect in Minnesota Tuesday, recreational marijuana is now legal for adults over 21.

Under the new law, adults 21 or older can start growing up to eight plants at home but only four plants can be flowering at once.

A new business opened August 1 in Hibbing, capitalizing on the legalization of growing recreational marijuana.

“This happened real quick,” 420 Organics Co-Owner Chris Skalsky said. “We had no idea this was going to happen, so it’s really exciting for us.”

Skalsky grew up in Hibbing and is one of the joint owners of 420 Organics in the city’s downtown.

“We’ve been working on this for the last three months, getting this place ready to go,” Skalsky said.

“It means everything to come back here,” 420 Organics Co-Owner Allen Scott said. “It’s really such a dream.”

420 Organics specializes in the process of growing recreational cannabis.

“We sell the soil, the nutrients, the grow tents, everything that you need to grow cannabis, we have here,” Skalsky said.

The business offers cultivation advice and equipment for customers to grow the drug on their personal property.

“We counsel. We also go and if you buy a package, a grow tent and things of that nature, we do offer to come out and build it, package it up and give you some tips on how to have good products,” Scott said.

Excitement budding for some, as legislation becomes official.

“Hopefully a lot of people come, check us out and see what we are,” Scott said.

Selling recreational marijuana itself is still illegal until the state establishes the Office of Cannabis Management to help regulate those businesses.

Experts say that could take up to a year.

