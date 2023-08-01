City by City: Duluth, Buyck, Mille Lacs

Duluth- A UMD graduate recently won a state-wide business contest. Last month, Katelyn France was awarded first place in the American Heart Association’s third annual Minnesota EmPOWERED to Serve Business Accelerator. She is the founder and CEO of Scientists Making Your Life Easier (SMYLE), LLC. Through the event, seven entrepreneurs participated in training before presenting a business pitch to a panel of judges. Each business is focused on closing the health equity gap. France will now continue to the national competition in October.

Buyck, MN- The Buyck Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual Pork and Corn Feed and Auction on Saturday, August 5. The auction starts at noon and food will follow. Held at the Buyck Fire Hall, all are invited to attend. There will also be a beer garden and bean bags to play with.

Mille Lacs Lake, MN- The minimum walleye length will drop from 21 to 20 inches starting on Tuesday, August 1. The one-fish limit will remain, but the change allows that fish to be 20 to 23 inches or longer than 28 inches. Though the change may not seem that significant, DNR officials say it means an increased chance of catching a keepable fish. Winter regulations will be announced in November with the winter season beginning on December 1.

