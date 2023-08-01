Air quality alert Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday

TUESDAY: An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the northern portions of the region through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80′s throughout the Northland, with a slight lake breeze kicking in later in the afternoon cooling down areas along the North and South Shore. For tonight showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the region, beginning Tuesday evening in Koochiching County and moving southwest overnight into the morning hours. A marginal risk is in place for severe weather for far northwestern parts of the region.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning, especially towards the southeast portion of the region. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for most of the region, with a small chance of damaging wind and hail being the main threats. Drying throughout the day, with warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s. Humidity will also be high, with dewpoints in the upper 60′s throughout the region.

THURSDAY: Another warm one in store for the Northland with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 80′s. Thursday will also feature lower humidity and a crisp breeze out of the northwest.

