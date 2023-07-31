World Accordion Champion plays Superior Sunday

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Between festivals and concerts, big musical acts perform outside on many summer weekends in the northland.

But Sunday, a world-renowned musician hit the stage inside at the Harrington Arts Center in Superior.

The World of Accordions Museum presented Grayson Masefield live in concert.

Masefield is the first person to win the World Championships in the Classical, Virtuoso, and Digital accordion categories.

The concert was a fundraiser for the World of Accordions Museum, which features over 2500 accordions.

Masefield plays a mix of music from baroque to original music, even disco.

Whether he’s performing for thousands of people or just a few, he said he tries to connect with every audience.

“You always do find, you know, some good people in the audience that reflect something back to you. And because you’re not performing to an audience, you’re finding someone and sharing a moment with them. And so that’s the aim that happens everywhere. So that’s wonderful,” Masefield said.

Masefield can be heard playing the accordion on many recordings and even on the soundtrack to the popular fishing video game Dredge.

For more information about The World of Accordions Museum and its programs click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.