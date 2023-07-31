Warm weather and a storm chance will be with us through mid-week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly cloudy and hazy skies. But tonight the smoke from wildfires will move out. Lows will be in the 50′s with southeast winds 3-6mph.

Tonight will be clear and mild. (KBJR)

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies in the morning, but increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Some showers and thunderstorms after 4pm across Central-Minnesota will be possible. Those storms will have a chance of moving through the Ports after 6pm. There is a small chance of a strong or severe storm in Central-Minnesota.

Tomorrow will be somewhat sunny and a bit warm (KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms, especially in Wisconsin, could become strong or severe. Highs will be int eh mid to upper 80′s. Winds will be westerly 5-10mph.

An occluded low will trigger our next rain chance mid-week (KBJR)

THURSDAY: High pressure moves in on Thursday to end out the week. Highs will be in the mid-80′s with southerly winds.

The week ahead starts warm and finishes near normal. (KBJR)

