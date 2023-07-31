Trader Joe’s falafel recalled because it may contain rocks

Trader Joe's announced a recall of its Fully Cooked Falafel because it could contain rocks.
Trader Joe's announced a recall of its Fully Cooked Falafel because it could contain rocks.(Trader Joe's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s is recalling a cooked falafel product because it “may contain rocks.”

The grocery chain announced Friday that the supplier of its Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935) warned it about the product possibly containing rocks.

Trader Joe’s said the recalled falafel is sold in its stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

“All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in its announcement.

Customers are urged to discard the falafel and return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

Trader Joe’s also announced Friday that it was recalling some of its cookies because they also may contain rocks, and the chain recently recalled its broccoli cheddar soup because it may contain insects.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Police find missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
Traffic Crash
Motorcyclist found in ditch after crash
Bethany Johnson from Chisholm, Minnesota is the first patient at the replacement St. Mary’s...
Patients on the move at Essentia
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
iPhone alert brings St. Louis County Deputies to crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Itasca County.
Motorcyclist dies in Itasca County crash Saturday

Latest News

Country singer Craig Morgan re-enlisted in the military Saturday night while on stage at the...
Country music singer re-enlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage
High prices ‘disproportionately pinching’ younger Americans, data shows
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023.
$1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP