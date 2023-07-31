Thomas the Trains returns to Northland for annual family day

Thomas the train stationed at the Duluth Depot on Friday, August 5th, 2022.
Thomas the train stationed at the Duluth Depot on Friday, August 5th, 2022.((KBJR/CBS 3))
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thomas the Tank Engine is headed back to the Northland but this time in Two Harbors.

Thomas and his best friend Percy will offer train ride excursions at the Lake County Historical Society.

“A Day Out with Thomas” also features bounce houses, food, music, an all-things Thomas gift shop, face painting, and more.

North Shore Scenic Railroad leaders moved the family-friendly event to Two Harbors this year in order to continue running their current schedule out of the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth.

”We know that Thomas is a destination event,” says Ken Buehler with the North Shore Scenic Railroad. “We know that people will love having him in Two Harbors. It’s a completely different setting by the lake on a grassy area right out in front of their beautiful Historic Depot right in Downtown Two Harbors, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Thomas has been coming to the Northland for more than 10 years.

You can catch the fun in Two Harbors Friday through Sunday the first two weekends in August.

The gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the event with families welcome to stay throughout the day.

Train rides run every 45 minutes, starting at 8:30 a.m.

All guests must purchase a Day Out With Thomas ticket for a specific ride time, and the ticket is an all-access pass to all activities.

Tickets prices range from $22 to $25 depending on which day you come, for ages one and up.

Babies under one year of age do not need a ticket but must ride in the lap of a ticketed passenger.

You can purchase your tickets here.

