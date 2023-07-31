Report: Brewers trade for Mets outfielder Mark Canha

The Brewers have reportedly traded for outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets.
The Brewers have reportedly traded for outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets.(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brewers are making moves before the MLB trade deadline, acquiring outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets, according to multiple reports. In return, they send righty Justin Jarvis, who is currently in double-A, to New York.

Canha is batting .245 this year with six home runs and 29 RBI. His best season came in 2019 with Oakland, hitting 26 long balls.

Reports say the Mets will pay for Canha’s $3.5 millon salary this year with Milwaukee only responsible for the MLB minimum portion. They would have to deal with the option or buyout when that time would come.

Milwaukee is hoping the 34-year-old can help bring a boost after getting swept in Atlanta.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Police find missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
Traffic Crash
Motorcyclist found in ditch after crash
Bethany Johnson from Chisholm, Minnesota is the first patient at the replacement St. Mary’s...
Patients on the move at Essentia
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
iPhone alert brings St. Louis County Deputies to crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Itasca County.
Motorcyclist dies in Itasca County crash Saturday

Latest News

Monique Aanenson
Gentry Academy names former UMD player as head coach
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) waits his turn on a defensive drill during...
Vikings agree to terms with Danielle Hunter
Bulldog logo
Former Bemidji State player and coach named new assistant coach for UMD womens hockey
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks on the radio during the second half of an NCAA college...
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck defends program against allegations he calls ‘baseless’