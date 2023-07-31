Parade Day: Carlton Daze festivities wrap up Sunday

The Carlton Daze festivities wrapped up earlier today with the annual Carlton Daze Parade.
By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Carlton Daze festivities wrapped up Sunday with the annual Carlton Daze Parade.

The parade kicked off at 1:00 p.m. at Carlton High School.

Participants traveled through the town greeting delighted onlookers with cheers, honks, and of course, candy.

Organizers with Carlton Daze said the event is special for both attendees and the people in the parade.

“It’s just a chance for the community to get together and show people what they have and what they do for the fire departments, the different stores, and different vendors. It’s just a fun time to have people come out and enjoy the parade,” said Andy Bailey, a Carlton Daze organizer.

Carlton Daze was made possible by the Carlton Chamber of Commerce.

Other festivities from the weekend include a softball tournament, a 5K race, and even a kid’s tractor pull.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Police find missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
Traffic Crash
Motorcyclist found in ditch after crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Itasca County.
Motorcyclist dies in Itasca County crash Saturday
Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are...
MN Republicans call for special session to halt cannabis legalization
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
iPhone alert brings St. Louis County Deputies to crash

Latest News

The World of Accordions Museum presented Grayson Masefield live in concert.
World Accordion Champion plays Superior Sunday
The Carlton Daze festivities wrapped up earlier today with the annual Carlton Daze Parade.
Parade Day: Carlton Daze festivities wrap up Sunday
Click above for the video forecast
Sunday video forecast with Dave Anderson July 30
Higher pressure will keep rain away until Wednesday when the western low may sneak towards us.
Warmer weather returns Monday and so may the haze and smoke