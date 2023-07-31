Parade Day: Carlton Daze festivities wrap up Sunday

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Carlton Daze festivities wrapped up Sunday with the annual Carlton Daze Parade.

The parade kicked off at 1:00 p.m. at Carlton High School.

Participants traveled through the town greeting delighted onlookers with cheers, honks, and of course, candy.

Organizers with Carlton Daze said the event is special for both attendees and the people in the parade.

“It’s just a chance for the community to get together and show people what they have and what they do for the fire departments, the different stores, and different vendors. It’s just a fun time to have people come out and enjoy the parade,” said Andy Bailey, a Carlton Daze organizer.

Carlton Daze was made possible by the Carlton Chamber of Commerce.

Other festivities from the weekend include a softball tournament, a 5K race, and even a kid’s tractor pull.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.