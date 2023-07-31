Minnesota could provide a unique environment for a new cannabis industry

Outside MN State Capitol
Outside MN State Capitol(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN -- Cannabis becomes legal in Minnesota on Tuesday, August 1st, and while many are excited, experts say it’s important to remember the process will take some time.

“The first phase here in Minnesota, people are going to be able to grow eight plants at home for their individual use,” said Peter Morrell with the University of Minnesota. Morrell teaches a course on Cannabis.

The new law allows people to grow 8 plants at home; 4 of those can be mature.

While other states that have legalized the drug, like California, benefit from year-round nice weather, Minnesota winters will be hard on homegrown cannabis.

“There will be a growing season for marijuana in Minnesota,” said Morrell.

He said it’ll be similar to farming hemp. In the spring and summer, the plants will be easy to grow, but it’ll get tricky during the state’s long and cold winters.

“The rest of the cultivation of Minnesota is going to have to be indoors. And cannabis is a plant that likes relatively warm, moist environments,” said Morrell.

Providing the right temperature, lighting, and humidity could prove challenging—and expensive for home-growers.

“The energy usage of those things is going to be pretty high. And there’s a real concern if you just turn your basement into a marijuana grow operation. You’re setting up high humidity conditions and things that aren’t good for the house,” said Morrell.

Since marijuana is still federally illegal, it’s against the law to transport it across state lines, meaning imports won’t be an option.

Lawmakers believe it’ll take anywhere from 12-18 months for the first dispensaries to obtain licensing and begin to sell the product.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Police find missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
Traffic Crash
Motorcyclist found in ditch after crash
Bethany Johnson from Chisholm, Minnesota is the first patient at the replacement St. Mary’s...
Patients on the move at Essentia
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
iPhone alert brings St. Louis County Deputies to crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Itasca County.
Motorcyclist dies in Itasca County crash Saturday

Latest News

The minimum walleye length on Mille Lacs Lake will drop from 21 to 20 inches starting on...
City by City: Duluth, Buyck, Mille Lacs
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
Starting August 1, recreational marijuana will be legal in the state of Minnesota.
Duluth police prepare for marijuana legalization
Thomas the tank engine is coming back up north this weekend