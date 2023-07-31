Man arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated

Police lights generic
Police lights generic
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man was arrested after hitting a motorcyclist while drunk and driving off.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:48 p.m. on Saturday over the Lake Avenue Viaduct in Duluth.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a pickup truck failed to yield to the right of way, struck a motorcyclist, and fled the scene.

Later, Carlton County deputies stopped the truck and the 34-year-old Esko man was arrested.

Authorities say he is pending charges for a DWI and criminal vehicle operation causing great bodily harm.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for significant injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Police find missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
Traffic Crash
Motorcyclist found in ditch after crash
Bethany Johnson from Chisholm, Minnesota is the first patient at the replacement St. Mary’s...
Patients on the move at Essentia
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
iPhone alert brings St. Louis County Deputies to crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Itasca County.
Motorcyclist dies in Itasca County crash Saturday

Latest News

Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
BCA responding to use-of-force incident on 1-94 in Minneapolis
Multiple road closures to begin in downtown Duluth
3rd Street reconstruction project begins in Duluth Monday
Parade Day: Carlton Daze festivities wrap up Sunday
Parade Day: Carlton Daze festivities wrap up Sunday