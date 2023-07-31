‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case.

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – As the case of the murder of Madeline Kingsbury continues to unravel dozens of documents were unsealed. There are a number of statements from Madeline herself she made to friends leading police to suspect Fravel from the early days of the investigation.

One statement made by Madeline’s friend detailed that things between Fravel and Madeline had been rocky for years.

Months before her disappearance, Madeline paid a visit to her friend, Lauren Debois, in the hospital. During the visit, Madeline confided in Debois that “everything is bad with Adam at the house”. According to unsealed search warrants, Madeline asked for advice on how to get out of an abusive relationship. She told Debois “if anything happens to me, know that Adam did it. I would never leave my kids”.

Debois told investigators Fravel had been beating Madeline for years, and Madeline never reported it to avoid their children from getting involved. Her statement to police revealed Madeline applied for an apartment for her and the children and feared Fravel’s reaction.

These documents also name Madeline’s new boyfriend as Spencer Sullivan. The two met on Tinder in December of 2021, but only recently began talking again.

Sullivan stated that when Fravel discovered their relationship, Sullivan ended his contact with Madeline. According to Sullivan’s statement, when he and Madeline would get together, she would make her phone untraceable as Fravel would text her non-stop.

In a statement to investigators, Madeline’s close friend Katie Kolka said there have been issued with Fravel for a while. Madeline confided in Kolka about her relationship with Sullivan stating it was nice having someone who was finally nice to her.

Kolka was also told by members of the Fravel family to not get involved as Madeline’s disappearance was a family matter.

These statements led investigators to believe Madeline’s disappearance was involuntary and she was in great danger or potentially dead.

‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case.

According to the warrants, police learned on April 9, a neighbor of the Fravel family captured an image on a trail camera showing Adam Fravel, driving a UTV with a shovel in the bed of Polaris Ranger. It was noted that Fravel was wearing dark heavy clothing on a warm day.

Police stopped Fravel driving the UTV on April 10. According to the search warrant, investigators brought two cadaver dogs which both alerted and indicated in the bed of the Polaris Ranger and at the spade of the shovel. This document noted both dogs are trained to ignore live human scent and animal scent, and only indicate on human remains.

During a search of the neighbor’s 800-acre property, police found an area of fresh dirt appearing to have been transported from elsewhere and dumped there. Nearly two months later Madeline’s body was found four miles north of that spot.

When investigators first gained access to the home Madeline and Fravel shared in Winona, police noted the home “did not look disturbed”. Deeper digging into Fravel’s electronic devices suggested tampering and staging was suspected, according to the warrant.

Fravel’s phone had been wiped, certain tracking applications and location services were disabled after March 30, the day before Madeline went missing.

Police also noted areas where the drywall was torn, it was later discovered all of the cameras were ripped down and the SD cards were missing.

During a search of the Fravel family’s property on April 7, police found a computer tower and laptop in a dumpster, as well as a burned computer item in a fire pit.

During an interview on April 1, an officer noted fresh scratches on Fravel’s face and neck. The scratches on Fravel’s face, all under an inch in length, all vertical. Extracted data from Fravel’s phone discovered a web search at 6:51 p.m. on March 31 asking, “are dog scratches on face dangerous?”

It was noted in the documents several times Fravel studied computer science and is savvy with electronics and technology.

Text messages revealed Madeline and Fravel had been attending couple’s therapy since late 2022 or early 2023.

“I committed to therapy and making it work so I’m doing my best,” Madeline wrote to her mom on March 22, nine days before she disappeared.

The search warrants also detail Fravel’s finances. Fravel was unemployed, and bank records revealed nearly every deposit into Fravel’s account in the month of March were transferred from Madeline.

“Fravel is, or was largely dependent on Kingsbury for financial support, and the prospect of their relationship ending would likely be more distressing to Fravel than if he were not financially dependent on Kingsbury,” an investigator wrote.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.