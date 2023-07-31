Gentry Academy names former UMD player as head coach

Monique Aanenson
Monique Aanenson(UMD)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A former UMD player has been named head coach of the defending state champion girls’ hockey team.

Monique Aanenson was named head coach of Gentry Academy’s girls’ hockey team.

She served as the team’s assistant coach last season and was a crucial part of the state championship team.

Back in February, the Gentry Academy Stars defeated the Andover Huskies 4-1 in the Class AA state championship game.

They ended their season with a record of 27-2.

“I am very excited to lead this team as it defends a state title,” said Aanenson. “Last year was such a fulfilling experience and I look forward to building off that to create a long-term path of success for this program.”

The Moorhead native played four seasons with the Bulldogs before getting into coaching.

