Essentia moves patients to new St. Mary’s Medical Center

Over 200 inpatients were transferred from the original St. Mary's building to their new facilities.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia’s Vision Northland project broke ground in September 2019.

Almost four years later, hundreds of patients were transferred from the legacy Saint Mary’s Medical Center to their new facilities.

Bethany Johnson, just weeks away from the birth of her second child, was the first patient to be moved.

“It was a little overwhelming, but in a good way,” said Johnson, “you can definitely feel the excitement.”

Thanks to careful planning, a professional transfer company, and roughly 500 Essentia volunteers, all of the 232 patients were moved in less than seven hours.

“Our biggest priority was safety, and I can confidently tell you we achieved that,” said East Essentia President and Emergency Physician Bill Heegaard.

With the patient transfer complete and the emergency department open, the $900 million Vision Northland project is entering its final stages.

“This is really setting up state-of-the-art care in Duluth,” said Heegaard. “We’ve got a medical center now that will be able to serve for at least another 100 years.”

The original St. Mary’s building, located on East 3rd Street and 4th Avenue East, will soon be demolished.

