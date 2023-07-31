Calm weather Monday, chance of rain midweek

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONDAY: High pressure will keep our skies mostly clear to partly cloudy today! Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Wildfire smoke will cause our skies to be hazy with moderate air quality expected for the Arrowhead of Minnesota.

TUESDAY: The bulk of the day will be mostly clear once again with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A surface trough moves through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing a chance for scattered thunderstorms from NW to SE. A stray severe storm will be possible with the main threats being large hail and strong winds.

WEDNESDAY: We kick off the day with a chance for scattered storms, a couple of which could feature large hail and strong winds. Otherwise, clouds will decrease and we’ll see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the 50s for most locations.

THURSDAY: High pressure keeps skies partly cloudy to mostly clear. Highs will reach the mid 80s with lows in the 50s.

