3rd Street reconstruction project begins in Duluth Monday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The City of Duluth will begin the Third Street Reconditioning Project on Monday.

Three street closures will occur as the project gets underway:

Intersection at Third Street and Lake Avenue.

Intersection at Third Street and Sixth Avenue East.

Third Street from First Avenue East to Lake Avenue.

A detour route for Lake Avenue will be posted for motorists to use Superior Street, First Avenue West, and Fourth Street.

Second Street will be temporarily signed as a two-way road from First Avenue West to First Avenue East.

East Third Street will be temporarily signed as a two-way road within the closed area to provide access to those properties.

One of the main focuses of the project is new traffic signals, concrete pavement repairs and ADA intersection improvements.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in October 2023.

Work for the second phase is planned to resume in the spring of 2024.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.