Vikings agree to terms with Danielle Hunter

$17,000,000 guaranteed
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) waits his turn on a defensive drill during...
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) waits his turn on a defensive drill during an NFL football training camp at TCO Stadium, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Eagan, Minn.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Matt McConico
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Vikings Pro Bowl Defensive End Danielle Hunter and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms.

Hunter had not been practicing with the team because he wanted a new contract with more money.

Multiple reports say Danielle Hunter agree to terms on a 1-year, $20-millions deal including $17-millon guaranteed.

The Northern News Now sports team has been covering the Vikings Training Camp in Eagan.

