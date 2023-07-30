Pint Sized Fun: All Pints North Festival at Bayfront Saturday

More than 108 Minnesota breweries and brewpubs took part in the festivities.
By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s a big weekend for beer cider and other pint-sized beverages in Duluth.

Saturday was the 11th annual All Pints North Festival at Bayfront.

Attendees got the opportunity to taste unlimited samples of beer, cider, seltzers, and even non-alcoholic craft beverages.

Jess Talley with the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said the festival takes six months of planning to put on and requires effort from the guild’s entire staff.

“This is really what we’re here for, we are here to celebrate Minnesota Breweries and Brewpubs. We are here to put on a great time for their customers, and create that really dynamic fun summertime event,” Talley said.

According to Talley, the festival provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn about the different products made by many Minnesota brewers.

And it’s growing in popularity, this year, just like the past few years, the event was sold out ahead of time.

