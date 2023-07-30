Patients on the move at Essentia

First patient transferred Saturday Morning
Bethany Johnson from Chisholm, Minnesota is the first patient at the replacement St. Mary’s...
By Matt McConico
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia Health has welcomed its first patient at the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center.

They made the move at 7:01 a.m. Sunday, July 30.

34-year-old Bethany Johnson from Chisholm, Minnesota, arrived in the new birthplace.

Johnson is expecting the birth of her second child in just a few weeks.

Johnson told Essentia representatives that she loves the space, the updated design and all the amenities in the new birthplace.

