Patients on the move at Essentia

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia Health has welcomed its first patient at the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center.

They made the move at 7:01 a.m. Sunday, July 30.

34-year-old Bethany Johnson from Chisholm, Minnesota, arrived in the new birthplace.

Johnson is expecting the birth of her second child in just a few weeks.

Johnson told Essentia representatives that she loves the space, the updated design and all the amenities in the new birthplace.

