Motorcyclist found in ditch after crash

Found off Pequaywan Lake Road
Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By Matt McConico
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A motorist called dispatch and reported he had come upon a male lying in the ditch from an apparent motorcycle crash.

The crash happed on Pequaywan Lake Road on July 29, 2023 just before 7:30 p. m.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies say the sole occupant of the motorcycle was a 33 year old Hermantown resident.

He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel were en route to the crash because of Apple crash detection report as the call from the passerby came in to dispatch.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are...
MN Republicans call for special session to halt cannabis legalization
A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Itasca County.
Motorcyclist dies in Itasca County crash Saturday
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Police find missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
A Duluth man has been sentenced to 170 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine...
Duluth man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for role in distribution ring
Hibbing Fairview Range Health Services emergency room entrance
Several former employees sue Fairview Range for age discrimination

Latest News

High pressure will create fair weather most of next week
Slight shower chance may strike Sunday, Monday to be warmer
Bethany Johnson from Chisholm, Minnesota is the first patient at the replacement St. Mary’s...
Patients on the move at Essentia
iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch Crash Detection feature.
iPhone alert brings St. Louis County Deputies to crash
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Police find missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect