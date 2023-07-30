Motorcyclist found in ditch after crash

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A motorist called dispatch and reported he had come upon a male lying in the ditch from an apparent motorcycle crash.

The crash happed on Pequaywan Lake Road on July 29, 2023 just before 7:30 p. m.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies say the sole occupant of the motorcycle was a 33 year old Hermantown resident.

He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel were en route to the crash because of Apple crash detection report as the call from the passerby came in to dispatch.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

