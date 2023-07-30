Motorcyclist dies in Itasca County crash Saturday

ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Itasca County.

The incident happened on Highway 2 near County Road 74.

According to authorities, a driver on a Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on Highway 2.

A Ford was traveling eastbound.

When that Ford turned onto County Road 74, the Harley Davidson struck it, and the motorcyclist died.

The Ford’s driver received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.