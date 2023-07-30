Motorcyclist dies in Itasca County crash Saturday

By Robb Coles
ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Itasca County.

The incident happened on Highway 2 near County Road 74.

According to authorities, a driver on a Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on Highway 2.

A Ford was traveling eastbound.

When that Ford turned onto County Road 74, the Harley Davidson struck it, and the motorcyclist died.

The Ford’s driver received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

