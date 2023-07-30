iPhone alert brings St. Louis County Deputies to crash

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County 911 dispatchers were notified via an automated 911 call an IPhone user had been in a severe crash.

The crash happed at approximately 2:55 a.m. on Sunday July 30th, 2023.

It happened at the intersection of Vermillion Dr. and 2nd St. SE in the City of Cook.

The St, Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports first responders found one vehicle that had crashed after crossing over the railroad crossing on 2nd St. SE.

It appears that the vehicle had been traveling South at a high rate of speed, lost control after going over the railroad crossing, and left the roadway.

It then struck the crossing arm control on the South side of the road / train track crossing.

The vehicle then flipped landing on its roof.

Two people were in the vehicle.

Both were transported to the Cook Hospital by ambulance with what is believed to be minor injuries.

The 18-year-old driver from the Nett Lake-area is being investigated for criminal vehicular operation and driving while under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

Cook Fire Department, Cook Ambulance, and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies responded.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.