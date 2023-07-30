Honor Flight Northland holds trip reunion for veterans

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Veterans who took part in the Fourteenth Honor Flight Northland trip gathered in Superior Saturday to reflect on their journey.

Honor Flight Northland takes veterans from our region on a one-day trip to Washington DC, so they can visit the memorials built to honor them in person.

Since 2010 about 1000 veterans have taken part in the program.

Saturday’s event brought them back together to watch a special video of their trip to the nation’s capital and reconnect with each other.

According to organizer Judy Greske, the trip can be a bit exhausting, so gathering for a reunion allows the participants to process their visit.

“It’s a long day, it’s a tiring day. But as they reflect on it after they’ve gone, they come around to thinkk, wow, that was an awesome day,” said Judy Greske, Honor Flight Northland Co-Chair.

The trip is free of charge for the veterans.

Honor Flight Northland charters a 737 and provides bus transportation around to different memorials in Washington, DC.

Organizers said each trip costs about $100,000, funded by donations.

