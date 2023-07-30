Cloquet farm kicks off blueberry harvest, mostly unaffected by drought

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - On July 29, the owners of Blackbirds and Blueberries opened their farm to the public.

Every year, the Cloquet farm invites people to pick their own berries.

It’s a tradition that dates back to when the farm first opened almost thirty years ago.

“We actually have people who picked back in the late 90s and early 2000s, when the berries were a foot tall off the ground,” said co-owner Tim Eaton.

While this year’s drought has diminished wild blueberry crops throughout Minnesota, farms like Blackbirds and Blueberries still have more than enough to harvest.

Their crop’s success is thanks to many factors, such as domesticated bushes and careful cultivation.

A healthy blueberry bush can live for up to fifty years, and many of the bushes at Eaton’s farm have been there from the very start.

“The original owner established all the farm that you see, put the berries in, nurtured them,” said Eaton. “That’s the heritage that we feel very proud to be a part of.”

Blackbirds and Blueberries is open at select times throughout July and August for Northlanders to pick their own berries.

Follow their Facebook page to learn more about when to visit.

