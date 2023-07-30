Cloquet farm kicks off blueberry harvest, mostly unaffected by drought

Despite the lack of rain, farms like Blackbirds and Blueberries still have more than enough to harvest.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - On July 29, the owners of Blackbirds and Blueberries opened their farm to the public.

Every year, the Cloquet farm invites people to pick their own berries.

It’s a tradition that dates back to when the farm first opened almost thirty years ago.

“We actually have people who picked back in the late 90s and early 2000s, when the berries were a foot tall off the ground,” said co-owner Tim Eaton.

While this year’s drought has diminished wild blueberry crops throughout Minnesota, farms like Blackbirds and Blueberries still have more than enough to harvest.

Their crop’s success is thanks to many factors, such as domesticated bushes and careful cultivation.

A healthy blueberry bush can live for up to fifty years, and many of the bushes at Eaton’s farm have been there from the very start.

“The original owner established all the farm that you see, put the berries in, nurtured them,” said Eaton. “That’s the heritage that we feel very proud to be a part of.”

Blackbirds and Blueberries is open at select times throughout July and August for Northlanders to pick their own berries.

Follow their Facebook page to learn more about when to visit.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Duluth man has been sentenced to 170 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine...
Duluth man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for role in distribution ring
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Duluth business Frost River is suing major filmmaking corporation Lucasfilms
Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are...
MN Republicans call for special session to halt cannabis legalization
Hibbing Fairview Range Health Services emergency room entrance
Several former employees sue Fairview Range for age discrimination
A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Itasca County.
Motorcyclist dies in Itasca County crash Saturday

Latest News

Pint Sized Fun: All Pints North Festival kicks off at Bayfront
Pint Sized Fun: All Pints North Festival at Bayfront Saturday
Honor Flight Northland holds trip reunion for veterans
Honor Flight Northland holds trip reunion for veterans
Honor Flight Northland holds trip reunion for veterans
Honor Flight Northland holds trip reunion for veterans
Back on Track: Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad returns after three-year hiatus
Back on Track: Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad returns after three-year hiatus