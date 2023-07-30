Back on Track: Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad returns after three-year hiatus

By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Saturday was an exciting day for Northland train buffs.

The Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad got back on track with the reopening of the Duluth River Train ride.

After a three-year hiatus from railroad tours, the train has reopened in style with a new engine, restored coaches, and a rebuilt safari car.

The train takes guests through the area near the St. Louis River and U.S. Steel Plant that was recently cleaned up.

Volunteers with the railroad are excited to share their hard work and a piece of Duluth railway history with visitors.

“We’re telling the story of the river, the people who made up that story, the cleanup, the environments, the waterfowl. It’s really a theatre on wheels and you get to participate right in it,”

The non-profit train excursion departs every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

For more information about the train, click here.

