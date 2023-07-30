AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect

By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKER, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Becker Police Department is searching for an abducted 2-year-old male named Liam Henrikson.

Liam is white, about 3 feet tall, weighs 22 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and blue t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

He was abducted near Highways 10 and 25 near Becker, MN.

Becker is northwest of the Twin Cities metro.

Police are also looking for suspect Scott Henrikson, a 41-year-old white man, in connection with this abduction.

He is approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 207 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Scott Henrikson was last seen driving a white 2017 Jeep Renegade, Minnesota license number 928XYN.

If you have any information about Liam Henrikson’s whereabouts, call the Becker Police Department at 763-765-3595 or dial 911.

