Klobuchar attends Finnfest, participates in global politics roundtable

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - FinnFest is in full swing in Duluth.

While the event focuses on a celebration of Finnish culture, global politics were also in the spotlight.

A large crowd packed the Lake Superior Ballroom at the DECC Friday as officials held a round table to discuss the security of Finland and its newly achieved membership into the NATO alliance.

Speakers included the Finnish Ambassador to the U.S. Mikko Hautala, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Retired General Philip Breedlove, who served as the commander of the U.S. European Command.

With recent challenges like the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Klobuchar said the U.S. having strong ties with European partners is more important than ever.

“Putin bet, actually was betting that Europe would just stand down and that he could walk all over Ukraine and take over a sovereign nation. It proved to be wrong. Not only because of the Ukrainian people and their courage, but the fact that the U.S. allies all over Europe and the world stood together,” Sen. Klobuchar said.

Ambassador Hautala said Finland, which shares an 800-mile border with Russia, has been hesitant to join NATO in the past, but the invasion of Ukraine changed that.

“We have concerns about the possible Russian reactions. And now, of course, when they are fighting the war in Ukraine, the reality is that their resources are stuck in that fight and they cannot really focus too much elsewhere. So, that gave us certain room to maneuver,” Ambassador Hautala said.

Finland became the latest country to join NATO back in April, which now includes 31 nations.

Sweden and Ukraine are both in the application process to join the alliance.

Every single member must approve a country’s application in order for it to join.

