Fair weather will favor the weekend, warm temps return next week

High pressure will create fair weather most of next week
High pressure will create fair weather most of next week
By Dave Anderson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: A high from Canada has delivered a cooler and less humid airmass that should be with us for the weekend. The high will keep most lows away for most of the week ahead. That means it will be dry more than rainy. Highs often start on a cool note but they usually finish warmer. That’s due to clear skies letting in extra solar radiation and compressional heating from sinking air. For us, that tendency will push us back into the 80′s during the work week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be mostly clear due to the high pressure cell. The low temperature will be around 53. The wind will be NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Most of the day will be mostly sunny with just a 20% chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. The afternoon high temperature will top out around 75. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will be mostly sunny. The morning low temperature will be around 55. The high temp will pop up to 80. The wind will be WNW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: It will be mostly sunny again. The morning low will be 57. The daytime high will again hit near 80. The wind will be S 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The persistent high will give ground on Wednesday to allow a low from the west to bring a slight shower chance. 80′s will be here Monday to Thursday. Temps next Friday and Saturday will fall to the 70′s.

The week ahead will be warm again
The week ahead will be warm again

All Pints North to be celebrated in Duluth