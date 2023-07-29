Duluth man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for role in distribution ring

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man has been sentenced to 170 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

The sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to Department of Justice court documents 33-year-old Ewan Andrew Lautigar and co-conspirators Matthew Jame Cuypers, 41, John Arvid Sundquist, 34, and Jacob Lee Kivela-Sandnas, 34, had planned to meet a supplier in California before transporting and distributing methamphetamine into the Duluth area.

In early 2022 the Drug Enforcement Association (DEA) began investigating a drug trafficking ring believed to be operating in Duluth.

The investigation revealed Cuypers was heading from California to Minnesota in a Kia Sorrento after picking up from a supplier. A South Dakota Highway Patrol officer stopped the Kia for a speeding violation.

At the February traffic stop, Cuyper was accompanied by Sundquist and officers searched the vehicle, finding about 27 pounds of methamphetamine.

In April, deputies of the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Mercedes Benz that was driven by Lautigar. Officers used a previously obtained search warrant to search the vehicle and recovered about 15 pounds of methamphetamine.

All four defendants pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine, in January Sundquist was sentenced first, receiving a 60-month sentence in prison. Kivela-Sandnas received a 155-month sentence in May. A month later Cuypers received a 150-month sentence. The last to be sentenced was Lautigar, receiving a 170-month sentence.

