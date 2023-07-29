Duluth man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for role in distribution ring

A Duluth man has been sentenced to 170 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine...
A Duluth man has been sentenced to 170 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.(Storyblocks)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man has been sentenced to 170 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

The sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to Department of Justice court documents 33-year-old Ewan Andrew Lautigar and co-conspirators Matthew Jame Cuypers, 41, John Arvid Sundquist, 34, and Jacob Lee Kivela-Sandnas, 34, had planned to meet a supplier in California before transporting and distributing methamphetamine into the Duluth area.

In early 2022 the Drug Enforcement Association (DEA) began investigating a drug trafficking ring believed to be operating in Duluth.

The investigation revealed Cuypers was heading from California to Minnesota in a Kia Sorrento after picking up from a supplier. A South Dakota Highway Patrol officer stopped the Kia for a speeding violation.

At the February traffic stop, Cuyper was accompanied by Sundquist and officers searched the vehicle, finding about 27 pounds of methamphetamine.

In April, deputies of the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Mercedes Benz that was driven by Lautigar. Officers used a previously obtained search warrant to search the vehicle and recovered about 15 pounds of methamphetamine.

All four defendants pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine, in January Sundquist was sentenced first, receiving a 60-month sentence in prison. Kivela-Sandnas received a 155-month sentence in May. A month later Cuypers received a 150-month sentence. The last to be sentenced was Lautigar, receiving a 170-month sentence.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk has gone up Thursday afternoon
SWO
Storms possible tonight and tomorrow, cooling down into the weekend
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Duluth business Frost River is suing major filmmaking corporation Lucasfilms
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Two men in serious condition after assaults in Itasca County
Cafe in Duluth offers customers a chance to play games with coffee in hand.
Duluth Couple opens New Coffee Shop and Gaming Store

Latest News

Minnesota is home to a variety of breweries, and the All-Pints North event at Bayfront on July...
Beer festivals bring economic success to Minnesota breweries
Minnesota is home to a variety of breweries, and the All Pints North event at Bayfront Saturday...
Beer festivals bring economic success to Minnesota breweries
Leif Erikson Park hosts Movies in the Park Duluth
Movies in the Park postponed, rescheduled for Sunday
Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are...
MN Republicans call for special session to halt cannabis legalization