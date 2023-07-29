Civil War soldier to be honored in Grand Rapids over the weekend

Private Andrew Jackson Scott
Private Andrew Jackson Scott(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT
COOK COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The last Civil War soldier to be buried in Cook County is being honored on Saturday.

The ceremony for Private Andrew Jackson Scott is at 11 a.m. and will be held at Saint John’s Catholic Cemetery in Grand Marais

Scott lived in Cook County for many years after the war, working as a fisherman until he died in 1931.

The group Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) is presiding over the event and fulfilling their goal of identifying and placing a marker on the grave of the last Union veteran to be buried in each of Minnesota’s 87 counties.

