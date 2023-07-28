Trail by Trail: Rice Lake, Ely, Duluth

Rice Lake, MN- The Superior Hiking Trail Association has opened a new trailhead at Lismore Road. The brand-new trailhead is a six-car lot. After a land ownership change forced the old trailhead to close, this replacement spot was chosen in 2020. It is located about seven miles north of Martin Road and seven miles south of the Normanna Road Trailhead. The location is a part of the SHTA’s goal to provide trail access every three to ten miles.

Ely, MN- The Prospector Loop ATV Trail System has announced the date of their Pink Ribbon ATV Ride. Held on Saturday, August 19, the ride will start at the Ely Trailhead. The next stop will be Babbitt for lunch, then over to the Greg Mosher shelter before returning to Ely. The suggested donation is $25 and all money raised will be donated to the Pink Ribbon Riders. Lunch will be provided and raffles will be held during that time.

Duluth- The Duluth Monarch Buddies are hosting their annual Monarch Waystation Garden Tours on Saturday, August 5. Waystations are gardens featuring milkweed, nectar and other pollinator plants needed for the growth of Monarch butterflies. Attendees can pick up a tour brochure at Coppertop Church between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The tour cost is $20 which supports the group’s mission of conservation and other planting projects. The waystations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be visited in any order.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

