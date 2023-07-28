Several former employees sue Fairview Range for age discrimination

Hibbing Fairview Range Health Services emergency room entrance
Hibbing Fairview Range Health Services emergency room entrance(Jeff Frey and Associates | Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Several former employees are suing Fairview Health Services alleging they were fired from the Hibbing branch because of their age.

Five former employees say Range Regional Health Services, which is owned by Fairview, committed age discrimination when they were terminated at the end of last year.

The plaintiffs say they were notified in November that their positions were being eliminated.

Court documents say Fairview considered 162 people as eligible to be fired and ultimately fired eight.

Of the eight people fired, five were the oldest employees in their respective departments.

It says the mean age of the employees not fired was around 43 years old and the mean age for those fired was around 53.

In a court filing, Fairview denied all of the allegations saying their actions were based on legitimate, non-discriminatory, job-related business and not age.

The next court hearing is set for late August.

