Rip current warning in effect for Park Point beaches

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A rip current warning is now in effect.

Due to the high risk of rip currents Friday, the Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches.

It is effective immediately and will continue until 10 a.m. Saturday.

This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents.

Officials say rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

The public is advised to stay out of the water regardless of their swimming experience.

Be advised that even calm waters after storm activity can support rip currents, so wait for warnings to expire.

Red flags are flying along the beach to indicate dangerous swimming conditions.

You are advised to stay out of the water.

Flag locations are:

South Pier (South of Lift Bridge)

12th St Beach

Lafayette Park

Two locations at Park Point Beach

The public will be notified if swimming conditions improve before this warning expires.

More information on conditions and rip currents can be found by clicking here.

