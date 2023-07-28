Report: Emmys postponed amid writers, actors strike

People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in Times Square on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The 75th Emmy Awards have been postponed as strikes by Hollywood writers and actors continue, according to a report from Variety on Thursday.

The awards show had been scheduled to air on Fox on Sept. 18.

But event vendors have reportedly been told the ceremony will not air on that date.

SAG-AFTRA joins WGA in strike against Hollywood Studios. (CNN, CNBC, KABC)

This comes as Hollywood productions drastically slowed down as the Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2.

Nearly all remaining productions stopped after SAG-AFTRA began a strike on July 14, marking the first time Hollywood writers and actors have been on strike simultaneously since the 1960s.

A spokesperson for the Television Academy deferred to Fox when asked for comment.

Fox declined to comment on the matter.

The unions representing the striking writers and actors have not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk has gone up Thursday afternoon
SWO
Storms possible tonight and tomorrow, cooling down into the weekend
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Duluth business Frost River is suing major filmmaking corporation Lucasfilms
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Two men in serious condition after assaults in Itasca County
A local company is suing a big filmmaker, after they claim one of their bags appeared in the...
‘This isn’t right:’ Frost River owner confident Lucasfilm misused product, sues company

Latest News

Bone fragments believed to be from Beethoven are back in Vienna after sitting in a locked...
Fragments of Beethoven's skull possibly found in drawer
A heat wave could get even worse in the coming days as temperatures soar.
Nearly 200 million people in US are under heat or flood advisories
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge dropped in June to lowest level in more than 2 years
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership...
Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly