Gorgeous weekend ahead

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see increasing clouds moving in from west to east. There will be a chance of showers in Central Minnesota after 4pm, but only a minor chance the rain will make it to the Ports this evening. Lows will be in the 50′s with clearing skies tonight.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70′s with northwest winds 5-15mph.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies. There will be a few increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70′s with calmer northwest winds.

MONDAY: High pressure will be in place on Monday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be back to near 80° in the afternoon with more of a southerly wind.

