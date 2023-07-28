Gorgeous weekend ahead

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see increasing clouds moving in from west to east. There will be a chance of showers in Central Minnesota after 4pm, but only a minor chance the rain will make it to the Ports this evening. Lows will be in the 50′s with clearing skies tonight.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70′s with northwest winds 5-15mph.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)
Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies. There will be a few increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70′s with calmer northwest winds.

Sunday
Sunday(KBJR WX)

MONDAY: High pressure will be in place on Monday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be back to near 80° in the afternoon with more of a southerly wind.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk has gone up Thursday afternoon
SWO
Storms possible tonight and tomorrow, cooling down into the weekend
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Duluth business Frost River is suing major filmmaking corporation Lucasfilms
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Two men in serious condition after assaults in Itasca County
Cafe in Duluth offers customers a chance to play games with coffee in hand.
Duluth Couple opens New Coffee Shop and Gaming Store

Latest News

Weather recordings - daily 4pm
JULY 28, PM WEATHER
First Alert Forecast
Few showers today, quiet and nice weekend ahead
Weather recordings - daily 4pm
Northern News Now Evening Forecast 07/27/23
Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk has gone up Thursday afternoon