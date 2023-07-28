LIVE: Police to discuss updates in Carlee Russell kidnapping hoax case

(Gray News) - Officials in the Birmingham, Alabama, metropolitan area plan to hold a news conference Friday to discuss updates in the Carlee Russell case.

The Hoover, Alabama, woman was the subject of a search after she called 911 and told them she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate before she disappeared.

Her story made national news, and she was being actively searched for before returning home two days later.

Russell told detectives she was taken by a man who came out of the trees when she stopped to check on the child, put her in a car and an 18-wheel truck, blindfolded her and held her at a home where a woman fed her cheese crackers, authorities said at a news conference last week. At some point, Russell said she was put in a vehicle again but managed to escape and run through the woods to her neighborhood.

But authorities found holes in her story, and she ended up recanting it.

“There was no kidnapping on Thursday July 13. My client did not see a baby on the side on the road,” the statement provided by Russell’s attorney read, according to Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis.

She did not leave the city and acted alone, the statement added.

Legal experts speculated Russell could face charges.

