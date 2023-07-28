IN A NUTSHELL: Northland researcher collects more than 55,000 acorns

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland forests are getting a boost thanks to one Duluthian who is collecting acorns to deal with the effects of climate change.

Syndey Trimble is a Community Forestry Member of the Climate Impact Corps, a branch of Americorps.

She is tasked with searching for acorns from ash, birch and oak trees high and low in areas south of the Northland.

“The North Shore is and it’s it’s very unique and we want to be able to maintain them and help that sort of image,” Trimble said. “We kind of want to help protect that for people.”

Northland forests, like the Superior National Forest, are some of the most iconic, but according to Trimble, they could look very different within half a century.

“There could be just natural events that happen that we, that our, our forests may not be ready for just on their own right now,” she said.

The program aims to take trees that thrive in warmer climates in Southern or Central Minnesota, North so that as temperatures rise, trees within forests in Northeastern Minnesota stay alive.

In order for that to happen, it takes Trimble, who works with the Climate Impact Corps, to collect around 55,000 acorns.

“It really satisfies that kind of collector,” she said. “The collector mind of mine, I really like puzzles.”

Trimble said that when looking for good acorns, most probably want to start by looking on the ground, but she starts up high.

“I’m using the trees, the leaves and their bark to properly identify it because I don’t want to waste my time picking up acorns that I don’t actually need for the project,” she said.

After she locates the trees that she is looking for, she hits the ground.

“I will get down on the ground and then I will move things, that’s the main thing,” she said.

According to Trimble, the best time to search for acorns is between August and November, when trees shed their leaves and often drop acorns and pine cones on the ground.

When she finds the acorns that she’s looking for, she puts them in a bag and takes them to a lab, where they’re put into tanks of water.

“These ones, what makes them float, usually, there’s air pockets inside, so that could either be from insect damage, they’re underdeveloped or there’s like fungal, it’s just deteriorated inside,” she said.

Good acorns for the project don’t float.

Once the good nuts are sorted out, they’re sent out to a network of more than two dozen farmers across Minnesota to be planted.

They are put into plastic tubes so each individual tree can sprout.

“Just everybody wants to support trees in some way,” she said.

Support for the program, the Climate Impact Corps, comes from organizations like Ampact, which Dyland Kelly, the Director of Climate Programs, helps run.

“Doing a variety of different things in their communities to advance different climate solutions, anything from things like community forestry to working with people on home energy and learning how to conserve energy in their households,” Kelly said.

According to Kelly, Ampact helps come up with solutions to address climate change in Minnesota.

After a wild weather year so far, Kelly said the impacts are striking.

“We’ve went from record snowfall to drought in the span of just a few months, we’ve had multiple days where being on top of the hill, you haven’t been able to see the lake, because the smoke is so thick,” he said. “So it’s happening all around us.”

In order to help mitigate climate change, it takes the hands of people like Trimble, to get it done.

“It’s helping us make sure that that’s something that we can hold on to in years to come even as we see more and more impacts on the environmental climate change,” Kelly said.

While Trimble has a lot of fun searching forest floors for acorns, she’s learned quite a bit in the process.

“I think for me, it’s really powerful. I kind of realized it in the tedious moments of collecting hours and hours upon collecting and processing acorns. These are 1000s of little lives passing through my hands,” she said.

For more information about Ampact and the Climate Impact Corps, you can visit their website here.

Applications to become a member of the Corps close August 4.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.